Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

TRNS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 343,259 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $5,370,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $2,484,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

