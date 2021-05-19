Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

