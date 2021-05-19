Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 40,210 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 241.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,749,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

