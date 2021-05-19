Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Post were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,885.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.