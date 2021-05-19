Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

