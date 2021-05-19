Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.