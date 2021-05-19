Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 283.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374.

VRM opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

