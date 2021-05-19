Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.14 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 161.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Lemonade by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

