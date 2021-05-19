Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,572,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $22,005,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In other news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 73.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.