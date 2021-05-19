Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.70 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

