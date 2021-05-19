Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

