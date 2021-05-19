Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

