Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $1.88 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

