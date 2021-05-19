Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,680 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on REXR. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

