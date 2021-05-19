Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,890 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

