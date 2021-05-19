Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $927,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SHLS opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

