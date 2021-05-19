Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,852 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,451,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

