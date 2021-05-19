Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Altice USA by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.32.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.