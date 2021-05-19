Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,580 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fastly by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $8,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,071,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,224 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

