Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 42.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,235.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.75 or 0.00304088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.00858710 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

