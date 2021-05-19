Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Trading Up 5.9%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 189,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 87,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

