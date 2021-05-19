Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

TRMB traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 7,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

