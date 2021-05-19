Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Tops $0.0013

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $443,058.97 and $110,093.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.01325541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00105877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

