Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.