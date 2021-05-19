Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trip.com Group traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.04. Approximately 32,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,817,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,274,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 165,825 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

