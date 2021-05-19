TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

