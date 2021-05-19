Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Upgraded to Top Pick by Cormark

Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TLG traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.83. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Troilus Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

