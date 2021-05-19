TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $210,593.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01144050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00101932 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

