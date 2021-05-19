Truegame (TGAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,191.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $100,324.00 and $10,191.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

