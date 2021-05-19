Truist Securiti Weighs in on KnowBe4, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KnowBe4 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

