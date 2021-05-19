TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.11 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $717,694.11 and $4,107.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00272944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030974 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

