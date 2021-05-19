TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.55 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $144.83 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.01099845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00098660 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,235,838 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

