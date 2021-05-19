Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.03

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and traded as high as $55.50. Truxton shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

