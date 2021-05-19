TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.13

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $8.01. TSR shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 6,536 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

