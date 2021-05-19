Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Shares Up 2.7%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $118.60. 3,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,076% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.47.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

