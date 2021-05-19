TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.32% of TTM Technologies worth $107,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

