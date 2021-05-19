Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$12.00 price objective from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,896. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.34.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

