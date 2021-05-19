Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 285.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.45% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.