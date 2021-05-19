Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$21.22 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.