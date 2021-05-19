Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$21.22 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

