TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.12 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,630,174,998 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

