Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $695,003.09 and approximately $123,756.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

