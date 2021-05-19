TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as high as C$2.68. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

