Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $318,606.20 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Karyn Smith sold 502 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $178,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46.

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.37. 2,356,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,384. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.61 and its 200 day moving average is $351.52. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

