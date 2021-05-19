Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Vijaya Gadde Sells 14,470 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.92. 21,437,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,682,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.