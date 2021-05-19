TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

