Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce sales of $11.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.55 billion and the lowest is $10.96 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

