Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.
TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
