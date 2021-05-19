Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

