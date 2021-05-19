U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $123.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

