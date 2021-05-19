Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

