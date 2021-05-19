Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 57.2% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00272127 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001334 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

